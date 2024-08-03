UAE Jiu-Jitsu National team raises medal tally to 24 in the JJAU Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 3 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team participating at the JJAU Regional Championship West Asia in Jordan raised its tally of medals to 24, including 11 gold, 8 silver, and 5 bronze.

The athletes demonstrated exceptional performance, building on their recent achievements at major continental and international events.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: 'I would like to congratulate our national team players on their strong performance in the JJAU Regional Championship West Asia and their achievement of this large number of gold medals, especially in the adult category." This competition offered our athletes the chance to test their skills against top competitors."

"This participation underscores the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation's commitment to competing in all championships and taking every opportunity to highlight the exceptional abilities of our champions, regardless of the competition's scale."

The two-day championship, hosted by the Jordan Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, featured 160 athletes representing Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, and Jordan. The competitions included categories for adults, under-18s, and under-16s participants. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor