UAE Jiu-Jitsu team completes official weigh-ins ahead of World Championship in Mongolia

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI/WAM): The first batch of male and female Jiu-Jitsu national team athletes has completed the official weigh-in procedures ahead of the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship competitions, set to begin today and last for three days, in Mongolia.

The team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, aims to secure their fourth consecutive title amid a wide international presence of 500 male and female athletes from 43 countries competing in various weight categories.

The technical staff overseeing the national team's preparations has been recently focusing on final training sessions conducted in both morning and evening periods. These sessions emphasised the athletes' tactical, psychological, and mental aspects. The staff had made necessary weight adjustments to ensure that everyone passed the official weigh-in procedures and gained entry into the 28th edition of the competition.

The jiu-jitsu category competitions, in which the national team will participate, will commence today, with fights in the 85 kg and 94 kg categories for men and the 45 kg, 70 kg, and over 70 kg categories for women.

Saeed Alkubaisi, Saif Alhimani, Abdulla Alkubaisi, Faisal AlKetbi, Balqees Alhashmi and Aysha Alshamsi will compete in the fights scheduled for Tuesday. This edition of the championship is limited to adult participants and is one of the sport's largest and most prestigious events.

On Wednesday, there will be competitions held for men in the weight categories of 62 kg, 69 kg, and over 94 kg. For women, the weight categories will be 52 kg and 57 kg. The following national team players will participate: Khaled Alshehi, Khaled Alblooshi, Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Sultan Jabr, Ammar Alhosani, Hazza Farhan, Hessa AlShamsi, Shamsa AlAmri, and Haya Alajhoori.

The competitions will conclude on Thursday, with competitions in the weight categories of 56 kg and 77 kg for men and 48 kg and 63 kg for women. Omar AlSuwaidi, Theyab Alnuaimi, Mahdi Alawlaqi, Faraj Alalwlaqi, Hamda Alshekeili, Sara Alhamadi, and Shamma Al-Kalbani will participate in these competitions.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, "We firmly believe in their ability to achieve exceptional results by defending their title and maintaining their dominance at the global level. Their robust preparation programme, which includes participation in local championships, internal training camps, and an extensive external camp in Sweden, combined with their previous achievements on numerous occasions, has positioned them well for success."

Faisal AlKetbi, competing in the 94 kg category, said, "We have meticulously prepared for this prestigious international event and are determined to deliver a performance that will make our nation proud and help us retain the title."

"The national team athletes have exerted double the effort over the past few weeks, enabling us to reach peak levels of concentration. The coaching staff, led by Ramon Lemos, has provided us with insights into the strategies of potential opponents and the most effective ways to overcome them."

Aysha Al Shamsi, competing in the 45 kg category, also expressed confidence, saying she is prepared and eager to face the top-ranked fighters. (ANI/WAM)

