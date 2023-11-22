UAE: Khalifa University installs flight simulator for enhanced aerospace engineering education

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 (ANI/WAM): Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Boeing announced today that they have installed a flight simulator to support students studying aerospace engineering at the university.

Since 2020, Boeing has been supporting the university's Aerospace Engineering curriculum to foster opportunities for aspiring engineers and scientists in the UAE.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University, said, "This reflects our shared commitment to shaping the future of aviation, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and conducting groundbreaking research in aerospace engineering. By leveraging Boeing's knowledge and expertise, Khalifa University offers students an opportunity to develop their skills and help transform the aviation and aerospace industry, not only in the UAE but also globally."

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, Boeing President in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa, said, "Our partnership with Khalifa University underlines our commitment to developing education and training that will meet the future needs of the aerospace industry in the UAE. We're proud to support the installation of this new flight simulator, providing students with a hands-on experience that will enrich their learning and support student research projects."

The educational flight simulator, a pivotal laboratory facility at Khalifa University's Aerospace Engineering department, serves as both a familiarisation tool for junior undergraduate students and a study and research facility for senior undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Students get to learn to use the standard academic equations, while the latest commercial aircraft controls, enhancing their understanding of aircraft operation, avionics, and flight software, have a built-in editor for entering aerodynamic geometry, airfoil data dynamics and flight safety.

With support from Boeing, Khalifa University opened a 3D-printing composite materials facility and installed other equipment to enhance students' experiences.

Furthermore, Boeing funds students' senior design projects and engagements to attract the best talent to study aerospace engineering at Khalifa University. (ANI/WAM)

