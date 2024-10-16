UAE: Khazna to build MENA region's first AI-optimised data center in Ajman

Dubai [UAE], October 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, witnessed the launch of the UAE's first AI-optimised data centre and the largest in its portfolio, powering the nation's drive toward AI leadership.

Khazna Data Centres (Khazna) made the announcement at GITEX Global in Dubai. Situated in Ajman, the 100MW, AI-optimised data centrethe first of its kind in the regionreinforces Khazna's market-leading position as an enabler of AI innovation and its commitment to powering the digital economy for the age of AI.

With a multi-billion-dirham investment, Khazna's AI data centre will be operational by Q3 2025, positively impacting the local economy by boosting jobs in AI and positioning the UAE as an investment hub for business, AI, and innovation.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna, made the announcement in the presence of Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Yousif Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE.

"The launch of our 100MW AI-optimised data centre is a testament to Khazna's strong growth and reflects the UAE's readiness to lead in AI innovation," he stated.

Khazna's latest 100k SQM facility features 20 data halls, each with 5 MW capacity. The company has already broken ground on the facility, which is on track for completion in 15 months. In addition, it said that the tier 3 data centre will be the first AI data centre in the region and a testament to the UAE's sizeable efforts to meet rising power demands in the AI era.

The company also revealed that Etihad Water and Electricity Company will provide the electricity supply for the Ajman data centre. Notably, Khazna is building the facility with energy efficiency in mind, stating that the data centres have a modular design, which ensures the effective use of resources.

"Our new data centre in Ajman has been specifically designed for the high computing power and scalability requirements of AI. Our advanced cooling techniques and energy-efficient modular designs to maximise both energy efficiency and scalability integrated within this data centre will help the UAE anticipate and leverage this revolutionary technology," Alnaqbi added. (ANI/WAM)

