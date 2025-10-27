UAE Land Forces Commander arrives in India on two-day visit to boost defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], October 27 : Major General Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, Commander of the United Arab Emirates Land Forces, arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a two-day official visit from October 27-28, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Monday.

This high-level visit is set to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration, particularly in training and capability enhancement. It underscores the continued efforts of both nations to further strengthen and deepen their longstanding defence partnership.

During the visit, Maj Gen Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami was accorded a ceremonial welcome and received a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor. He was also briefed by the Director General of Information Systems and the Army Design Bureau on India's defence capabilities and the Artificial Intelligence roadmap for the Indian Army.

On October 28, Maj Gen Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial. Later in the day, he will visit the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and receive a detailed briefing on various indigenous weapons and equipment platforms. He will also interact with Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman of DRDO. The Commander will also interact with representatives of Indian Defence Industries to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Maj Gen Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, Commander, United Arab Emirates Land Forces, visit marks an important milestone in the defence cooperation between the UAE and India. It will further solidify the already robust defence ties, paving the way for a stronger, future-ready partnership in military engagement and regional security cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy's indigenously built Survey Vessel (Large), Ikshak, is set to be commissioned at Naval Base Kochi on 06 Nov 2025. The ceremony will be presided over by Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, marking the formal induction of the vessel.

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, as the third ship of her class, Ikshak's induction underscores the Indian Navy's steadfast commitment to building advanced, state-of-the-art platforms, furthering the momentum of capability enhancement and self-reliance - charting a new course in indigenous hydrographic excellence.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, Kolkata, under the supervision of the Directorate of Ship Production and the Warship Overseeing Team (Kolkata), Ikshak embodies over 80% indigenous content. The vessel stands as a testament to the successful collaboration between GRSE and Indian MSMEs, proudly reflecting the spirit and strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Beyond her primary role of hydrographic survey operations, Ikshak is designed with dual-role capability, serving as a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) platform, and as a Hospital Ship during emergencies.

Notably, Ikshak is also the first SVL ship with dedicated accommodation for women, reflecting the Indian Navy's inclusive and progressive approach towards a future-ready fleet.

The ship's name, Ikshak, meaning 'The Guide', aptly symbolises her mission - to chart the unknown, ensure safe passage for mariners, and strengthen India's maritime power.

