UAE: Launch of 11th session of Al-Rasikhoun Real Estate Exhibition in Ajman

Ajman [UAE], January 7 (ANI/WAM): The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched today the eleventh session of the Al Rasikhoun Real Estate Exhibition in Ajman, which will last for two days.

The launch, which was opened by His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was attended by His Excellency Omar Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department of Lands and Real Estate Regulation in the Emirate of Ajman, and Abdullah Saeed Al Nuaimi and Maher Tarish Al Alili, members of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a number of Officials.

During a tour of the exhibition, Al Muwaiji and the attendees were briefed on the most prominent projects of Al Raskhoon Real Estate and the exceptional opportunity it provides to showcase real estate projects worth more than 500 million dirhams before honoring the participating entities.

Al-Rasikhun Real Estate Exhibition provides a platform for real estate investment options, and witnesses the participation of major players in this sector, offering ownership, investment and purchase options to developers and investors. The exhibition also offers discounts that enhance the confidence of those dealing with the real estate sector in Ajman.

Khalifa Sultan bin Hareb Al Muhairi, General Manager of Al Raskhoon Real Estate Company, said that the real estate boom in the Emirates in general and in Ajman in particular reflects the success of the government system in providing the finest and highest quality services, and the speed of performance, especially in the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in the Emirate of Ajman, which provides services distinctive to enable the real estate sector to continue its successes."

Al Muhairi added that the real estate market in Ajman has become the betting horse for success, profitability and trading, in light of the advanced infrastructure, facilities and services provided by government agencies in the emirate.

The Al-Rasikhun Real Estate Exhibition, in its eleventh session, which continues for two days, offers selling options with great facilities and special offers. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor