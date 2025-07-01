UAE launches 'Youth Social Missions Programme'

Osaka [Japan], July 1 (ANI/WAM): The Federal Youth Authority (FYA) has launched the "Youth Social Missions Programme" to prepare Emirati youth for participation in UAE-led social missions around the world. These include humanitarian, developmental, and cultural missions, and aim to develop specialised national cadres through training programmes that promote social responsibility among UAE youth. This initiative falls under the "Society and Values" pillar of the UAE Youth National Agenda 2031, reflecting the country's commitment to global volunteerism and sustainable development.

Launched from Japan, the programme seeks to: Empower Emirati youth to represent the nation in priority missions; Embed a culture of volunteerism and community responsibility, aligned with the UAE's core values; Provide specialised skills through high-quality training to enable active and effective field engagement; Support global crisis response and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Promote cultural exchange and the UAE's positive soft power globally through dynamic youth participation.

Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, emphasised the UAE's longstanding commitment to humanitarian causes, inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who instilled in UAE citizens the values of generosity and solidarity in times of crisis. The UAE has become one of the world's most influential countries in providing aid through medical, food, and development projects globally.

Al Nuaimi noted that the launch of the programme is a new milestone in strengthening the UAE's pivotal role in volunteer and humanitarian work. Involving youth in these noble efforts boosts their influence as a global force for positive change and supports the objectives of the Youth National Agenda 2031 creating a generation that embodies Emirati principles and acts as true ambassadors of relief efforts, facing humanitarian and social challenges with determination and optimism.

The "Youth Social Missions Programme" aims to enable youth participation in:

Humanitarian Missions: Delivering urgent aid in disaster-stricken regions, including food distribution, medical supplies, psychological support, and relief operations.

Developmental Missions: Launching sustainable initiatives such as building schools, supporting education, enhancing livelihoods, and engaging in environmental activities like afforestation, beach cleaning, and climate change mitigation.

Cultural Missions: Promoting cultural exchange and showcasing the Emirati identity through educational events, programs, and initiatives that foster intercultural dialogue and understanding.

Over the next five years, the programme aims to train young Emiratis aged 21 to 35, who are passionate about humanitarian work and committed to promoting values of solidarity and community responsibility. It seeks to raise awareness, support communities in need, and involve youth in international relief missions.

Participants will gain: Insight into global issues and humanitarian needs; International cooperation and tolerance skills; Opportunities to develop communication, leadership, and time management skills; Increased self-confidence and adaptability, enhancing their effectiveness in diverse and challenging environments and The ability to create positive social impact through development projects and advocacy for humanitarian causes.

Key advantages of the programme include: The honorary title of "Humanitarian Work Ambassadors"; Opportunities to create media content documenting their experiences; Building partnerships with international humanitarian and community organisations; Receiving official certifications from accredited entities; and Real opportunities for field participation coordinated with partner institutions.

The programme features: Training workshops, field visits, expert dialogues, hands-on training, research, and studies; Preparation for active participation in international missions; Exploration of new opportunities in volunteer and relief work; Hosting of global forums celebrating Emirati youth's humanitarian efforts; and Involvement in national and regional field tasks to support communities during emergencies. (ANI/WAM)

