UAE leaders condole with Russian President on victims of terrorist attack

Dubai [UAE], March 23 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, on the victims of the terrorist Moscow concert hall attack yesterday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar cables to the Russian President. (ANI/WAM)

