UAE leaders congratulate Catherine Connolly on winning presidential election in Ireland

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 26 (ANI/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Catherine Connolly on winning the presidential elections in the Republic of Ireland.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to Catherine Connolly. (ANI/WAM)

