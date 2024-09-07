UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on National Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 7 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Mswati III of Eswatini, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to King Mswati III and the country's Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

