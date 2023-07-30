UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to the Moroccan King. (ANI/WAM)

