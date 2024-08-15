UAE Leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 15 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea, on the occasion of his country's National Liberation Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Korean President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

