UAE leaders congratulate President of Austria on National Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 26 (ANI/WAM): President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Austrian President and to Karl Nehammer, Chancellor of Austria. (ANI/WAM)

