UAE leaders congratulate President of Barbados on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 30 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President of Barbados Sandra Mason, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Mason and Prime Minister Mia Mottley, on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

