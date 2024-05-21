UAE leaders congratulate President of Cameroon on National Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 21 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Paul Biya of the Republic of Cameroon on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Biya and to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.(ANI/WAM)

