UAE leaders congratulate President of Ireland on National Day

Dubai [UAE], March 17 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Michael D. Higgins, President of the Republic of Ireland, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Higgins and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. (ANI/WAM)

