UAE leaders congratulate President of Kazakhstan on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Tokayev and to Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

