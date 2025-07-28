UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

Dubai [UAE], July 28 (ANI/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Dina Boluarte of the Republic of Peru on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Boluarte and to Prime Minister Eduardo Melchor Arana Ysa on the occasion.(ANI/WAM)

