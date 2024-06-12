UAE leaders congratulate President of Philippines on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 12 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Marcos on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

