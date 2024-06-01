UAE leaders congratulate President of Samoa on Independence Day

Dubai [UAE], June 1 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, President of the Independent State of Samoa, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

He Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Samoa and Fiame Naomi Mataafa, Prime Minister of Samoa. (ANI/WAM)

