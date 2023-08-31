UAE leaders congratulate President of Trinidad, Tobago on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 31 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Senate of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the President of the Senate of Trinidad and Tobago and to Prime Minister Keith Rowley on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

