UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 27 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Turkmenistan on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

