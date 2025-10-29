UAE leaders congratulate Rodrigo Paz Pereira on winning presidential election

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 29 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Rodrigo Paz Pereira on his election as President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Pereira. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor