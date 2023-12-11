UAE leaders congratulate transitional President of Burkina Faso on National Day

Dubai [UAE], (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Ibrahim Traore, the President of the transitional period and President of the Republic of Burkina Faso, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Traore, as well as to Burkinabe Prime Minister Apollinaire Kielem, on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

