UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 4 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Joe Biden of the United States of America on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 4th July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to the US President. (ANI/WAM)

