UAE leaders extend New Year greetings to world leaders

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 31 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to Their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings and Princes of friendly countries, on the occasion of the New Year, 2024.

President Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished them good health and wellbeing, and their peoples further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have also dispatched similar cables to the leaders and prime ministers of friendly countries. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor