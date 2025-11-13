UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Turkiye over military cargo plane crash victims

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 13 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkiye, over the victims of the Turkish Ministry of Defence military cargo plane crash.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Erdogan. (ANI/WAM)

