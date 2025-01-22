UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 22 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye over the victims of a fire in a hotel in Bolu Province, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Turkish President. (ANI/WAM)

