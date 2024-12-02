UAE leaders receive congratulatory messages on 53rd Eid Al Etihad

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 2 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received messages of congratulations from kings, presidents and emirs of brotherly and friendly countries on the UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received similar greetings on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

