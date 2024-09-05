UAE leads way on International Day of Charity, offering substantial support to Gaza

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 5 (ANI/WAM): Marking the International Day of Charity, the UAE continues to enhance its leading role in supporting humanitarian causes worldwide, with a particular focus on Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in Gaza. The initiative, launched in response to the challenging conditions faced by residents of the Gaza Strip, epitomises the UAE's spirit of giving, as it provides round-the-clock relief and medical aid through volunteer teams to support the Palestinian people.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 stands as one of the UAE's most prominent relief efforts, achieving remarkable milestones to date. A total of 104 aid convoys have delivered over 20,000 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid, in addition to four ships carrying 18,530 tonnes of essential supplies, including food, tents, clothing, and medicines for displaced families in Gaza. Furthermore, 259 airlifts have transported 5,340 tonnes of aid.

In an unprecedented gesture, the UAE launched the "Birds of Goodness" initiative, which has carried out 104 airdrops of humanitarian aid to areas inaccessible by land, significantly boosting efforts to meet the needs of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE has also provided vast quantities of essential medicines and medical equipment, and allocated US$5 million to support the polio vaccination campaign, contributing to the immunisation of 650,000 children in Gaza. The UAE is also working to enhance the efficiency of hospitals by supplying them with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

The UAE's support extends beyond immediate relief, offering comprehensive assistance to local sectors and municipalities in Gaza by providing water and sanitation equipment, carrying out water pipeline and well repair projects in Khan Younis and northern Gaza, and organising water distribution campaigns in shelters.

The UAE remains a global leader in charitable and humanitarian work, with its foreign aid contributions exceeding AED360 billion, a testament to its commitment to supporting countries in need. (ANI/WAM)

