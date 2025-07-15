UAE: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav holds meeting with Tata Group

Dubai [UAE], July 15 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting with the Tata Group on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Saurabh Tiwari, Area Director for the Middle East and CIS, Taj Dubai.

Following his meeting with Mohan Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari praised the MP Chief Minister's vision and affirmed that "what he is trying to do for Madhya Pradesh is phenomenal."

"The CM has got a beautiful vision for his state. What he is trying to do for Madhya Pradesh is phenomenal," he said.

"All the key people and decision makers were there. Their main focus is to develop the state of Madhya Pradesh, especially in the tourism sector," he added.

During his visit, CM Mohan Yadav held several meetings in the UAE for potential future collaborations, including meetings with the E& (formerly Etisalat), Director of LuLu Group International, Salim MA.

Earlier in the day, Mohan Yadav emphasised that his entire day was dedicated to increasing trade between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai, adding that he expressed happiness that MP is moving towards "becoming one of the top states in the country."

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "Today, the whole day was dedicated to increasing trade between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai."

The Madhya Pradesh CM also had a "very positive interaction" with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade during his second day in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I also met Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, and we had a very positive interaction. I met people from many sectors like mining, green energy, food processing, and tourism...I'm happy that our Madhya Pradesh is moving towards becoming one of the top states in the country," he added.

Notably, CM Yadav is scheduled to travel to Spain after concluding his visit to the UAE. The visit, from July 13 to 19, aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025."

