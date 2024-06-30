UAE: Mango Festival 2024 kicks off at Expo Khor Fakkan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 30 (ANI/WAM): The third annual Mango Festival 2024 kicked off yesterday evening, Friday, and is slated to run until June 30, at Expo Khor Fakkan.

Organised by the Municipal Council of Khor Fakkan in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Khor Fakkan City Municipality, the 3-day extravaganza features over 30 farmers showcasing more than 150 different varieties of mangoes and citrus fruits.

The event also sees an increase in the number of participating agricultural companies and productive families.

The Mango Festival 2024 was inaugurated by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Dr Rashid Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khor Fakkan Municipal Council.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of the SCCI, and Khalil Mohammed Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Khor Fakkan, along with members of the Khor Fakkan Municipal Council and local department managers.

Following the inauguration, attendees toured the exhibition's pavilions where they were drawn to the various types of fruits on display, which reflect the development of agricultural activities and the growing interest in producing mangoes along with other fruits and citrus in Khor Fakkan and the Eastern Region of Sharjah.

This year's festival is packed with heritage events and economic and commercial activities, creating a competitive atmosphere among local farmers who exhibit their diverse mango and citrus crops.

The festival also hosts several competitions with valuable prizes. These include The Mango Mazayna (a contest for the most beautiful mango), a competition for the most beautifully arranged mango basket exclusively for women, and an art competition for children.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed that the Mango Festival is a multidimensional agricultural and tourism event. Not only does it celebrate the efforts of productive families and diligent farmers in cultivating and producing premium mango varieties, but also it helps preserve the UAE's cultural heritage, strengthen local identity, and connect new generations with agricultural activities.

The annual Mango Festival also plays a crucial role in invigorating tourism and economic activities within Khor Fakkan, the Eastern Region, and the entire Emirate of Sharjah.

Furthermore, the event supports local farmers by encouraging them to enhance the quality of their agricultural products, thereby contributing to bolstering Sharjah's agricultural production and exports, which is crucial for economic stability and food security.

For his part, Dr Rashid Khamis Al Naqbi emphasised the importance of the Mango Festival and its role in supporting farmers by providing a platform to showcase their high-quality and unique products that characterise the Eastern and Central regions of Sharjah.

The festival helps develop and market local agricultural products to consumers, benefiting farmers and enhancing production quality through the latest agricultural techniques and methods.

Al Naqbi noted that the festival gives the participating farmers an opportunity to take part in educational workshops, which will enhance their expertise and reinforce their role in preserving the agricultural heritage of the UAE community.

The Mango Festival 2024, open daily from 16:30 to 22:00, features a variety of economic and commercial events and activities. Highlights include cultural performances by folk groups, competitions, and diverse cultural programmes.

Additionally, the festival offers a series of educational workshops that provide in-depth insights into modern agricultural techniques and crop care. (ANI/WAM)

