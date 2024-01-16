UAE: Mansoor bin Mohammed opens Intersec 2024

Dubai [UAE], January 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, today inaugurated Intersec 2024, the world's leading trade fair for safety, security and fire protection.

Intersec 2024, which marks the 25th edition of the event, continues until 18th January at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) under the theme 'Innovating security tech for a quarter century'.

Intersec 2024, featuring exhibitors showcasing their products and services across 13 halls, anticipates the biggest edition to date in its quarter-century history.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, the event welcomes more than 1,000 exhibitors from 60+ countries, a 20 percent increase from 2023, highlighting its importance as a crucial networking hub that brings together industry leaders and showcases cutting-edge technology in Dubai.

During a tour of Intersec 2024, His Highness visited stands of several exhibitors including Microlink, SIRA, Axis Communications, Motorola, Genetec, Corodex and NAFFCO, besides the German pavilion.

On the sidelines of the opening day's programmes, His Highness honoured winners of the first edition of the 'Security Professionalism and Distinction Award.' This award recognises excellence among private sector security personnel in the UAE and was launched with the support of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: "For 25 years, Intersec has been the region's premier networking hub for fire, safety, and security experts. This year's largest edition signifies our growth, expanding by 20% from 2023. Intersec 2024 is poised to shine a spotlight on innovation and digital security, uniting professionals worldwide to tackle the ever-evolving needs of our industry.

"We are also proud to showcase our strong affiliations with key UAE government entities, emphasising the UAE Government's commitment to these pivotal industries."

Intersec 2024's lineup of programmes commenced with the exclusive Security Leaders' Summit (ISLS) exploring trends in sustainable security and combatting environmental crimes. The Cyber Security Conference, hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, opened with a keynote speech on enhancing national security through cybersecurity intelligence. The Safety Health Conference began with an update on the UAE Standard for Occupational Health and Safety Governance and Leadership. Furthermore, the Fire and Rescue Conference hosted panel discussions on revolutionising fire prevention with data analytics and technology and advancing safety in energy storage.

Another highlight of the opening day was when forced-entry specialists, including Frontier Pitts, A1 Fencing, ABUS and NAFFCO, demonstrated the capabilities and effectiveness of a wide range of physical security products in real time at the Live Attack Zone, in partnership with the Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB).

Global cybersecurity vendors, including Amstergi, Seagate and Zycoo, converged at the in{:cyber} pavilion to showcase cutting-edge innovations and latest products that are reshaping the landscape of digital defence. Also, at the in{:cyber} pavilion, participants exhibited their expertise across diverse cybersecurity domains at the Hack Arena, while Day 1 at the Innovators Arena focused on the role of startups in cyber and national security.

The 25th edition of Intersec will encompass five broad product categories, namely Commercial and Perimeter Security, Homeland Security and Policing, Fire and Rescue, Safety and Health, and Cyber Security, offering tailored solutions for each industry segment under one roof.

Intersec 2024 is being held across Halls 1-8 of Saeed Arena and Saeed 1-3 besides the Pavilion at DWTC.(ANI/WAM)

