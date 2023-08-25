UAE: Mass communication students from 174 universities to participate in 2nd GMC workshops

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 25 : The second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC) will welcome mass communication students from 174 universities around the world, reported WAM, the official mews agency of UAE.

Comprising a conference and an exhibition, the GMC will take place from 14th to 16th November 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The event is organised by the ADNEC Group, in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), and the participation of global industry leaders, specialists and influencers, as well as academics and youth.

The workshops held on the sidelines of the GMC will welcome students from 24 local universities, 19 GCC, 47 Arab and 84 foreign institutes, reported WAM.

The students' participation comes at the invitation of GMC, which aims to develop expertise and expose students to the media industry, the various functions of media outlets, and their role in developing communities by tackling a variety of challenges.

These challenges include climate change and promoting tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of others to achieve world peace.

Additionally, the GMC workshops are designed to acquaint students with media technologies and tools, guiding them to become successful media professionals capable of pushing forward progress and prosperity in their countries, reported WAM.

The GMC will cover key topics over the span of three days, such as media education, environmental and sustainability-related media, sports media, as well as media education, and relevant challenges, opportunities and the utilisation of innovation and new tech solutions.

The 2023 Global Media Congress is a major international event that brings together media institutions from different parts of the world to explore the future of the global media industry and its vital role in advancing sustainable development across the world.

It will also create opportunities to promote collaborations and build media partnerships that can drive the media industry’s transformation, ensure its sustainability, and enable it to produce reliable, diverse and innovative content that keeps pace with the fast-paced technological advances happening in the world.

