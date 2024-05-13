UAE, Mauritius agree to enhance cooperation in water, energy, sanitation

Dubai [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities of Mauritius signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the fields of water, energy, and sanitation.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Georges Pierre Lesjongard, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities of the Republic of Mauritius, signed the MoU virtually in the presence of high-level officials from both sides.

The areas of cooperation under this MoU include energy, renewable energy, hydrogen and derivatives, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, water, water efficiency, desalination, application of digital technology, wastewater, and sanitation.

Under the MoU, the two sides agree to exchange experiences and information, particularly on newly developed technologies, know-how, and good practices, drive joint research and development, promote project implementation including through PPP and IPP models, carry out joint visits, meetings, and technical workshops, and encourage investment from the two sides in relevant areas.

Al Mazrouei said, "This MoU cements the longstanding relations between the UAE and Mauritius and serves their shared commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection. The UAE follows a collaborative approach to meet the targets of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which collectively contribute to the UAE's net zero by 2050 target. The MoU is a shining example of effective collaboration and contributes to achieving SDGs 6 on clean water and sanitation, 7 on affordable and clean energy, and 13 on climate action."

For his part, Lesjongard expressed deep appreciation and gratitude for the longstanding collaboration between the two nations in various sectors. He added that the MoU signing comes at an opportune time, noting that the UAE-Mauritius cooperation "will help in the achievement of our Nationally Determined Contributions and improve our resilience towards the impact of climate change, especially for Mauritius as a SIDS". (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor