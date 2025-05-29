UAE minifootball team dominate Costa Rica in friendly

Baku [Azerbaijan], May 29 (ANI/ WAM): The UAE national minifootball team secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Costa Rica today in a friendly match held in Baku.

Mohamed Al-Suwaidi netted two goals, with Mansour Ibrahim adding another.

The match is part of the team's ongoing training camp in Azerbaijan, following their participation in the Mini Football World Cup, which concludes on June 1. The team is scheduled to play a second friendly within the next two days before returning to the UAE on June 2. (ANI/WAM)

