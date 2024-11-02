UAE: Minister of Industry participates in GCC Trade and Industry Meeting, seeks to achieve regional integration

Doha [Qatar], November 2 (ANI/WAM): Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, led the UAE delegation at the 53rd meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) Industrial Cooperation Committee held in Qatar.

The UAE's participation reflects its commitment to strengthening relations with GCC member states and advancing collaborative efforts towards sustainable economic integration across the Gulf.

The delegation included Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Tradde, Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Farah Al Zarouni, Assistant Undersecretary for Standards and Regulations of MoIAT, and Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Accelerators at MoIAT.

The GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee meeting addressed key topics, including the mechanism for applying standards to define Gulf products. A whitepaper on industrial integration among the GCC countries was also reviewed in addition to a plan for implementing a unified industrial development strategy. The Gulf Industrial Excellence Award program also featured during the meeting, with several companies being recognized for their accomplishments.

Qatar, chair of the current GCC session, hosted the meetings of trade and industry ministers to strengthen collaboration and integration among members. The meetings provided a platform to exchange expertise, discuss developments in industrial legislation and regulation, and expand the GCC's presence in international and regional forums.

Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE's leadership, reaffirming the government's commitment to enhancing strategic relations with partners in the Gulf, particularly in terms of industry, trade, and investment.

He extended his gratitude to Qatar for hosting the meetings, emphasizing the strong ties among GCC countries: "The GCC has created a model for strengthening economic and development partnerships while also enhancing private sector participation in sustainable economic growth. The GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee is committed to promoting the growth of industry, which is a fundamental pillar of the region's economies and a key driver of sustainable development.

Al Jaber continued: "The GCC's model approach to economic integration and regional cooperation supports ambitious national goals. The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is committed to enhancing the role of the industrial and technological sectors in the national economy through integration and by leveraging innovation.

"Strategic partnerships with the private sector are vital to the growth and competitiveness of the industrial sector as well as to ensuring supply chain sustainability and providing enablers and incentives to attract investment."

On the sidelines of the Industrial Cooperation Committee meetings, Dr. Al Jaber met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry, to explore opportunities to enhance industrial integration. He also met with Abdullah Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce in the Kingdom of Bahrain to discuss the upcoming meeting of the Industrial Cooperation and Industrial Partnerships Committee and the UAE's Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI).

Doha also hosted the 8th Ministerial Committee on Standardization on 31st October, chaired by Al Zeyoudi, with the attendance of Al Zarouni, Al Suwaidi and Fadhel. The committee discussed the adoption of the GCC Standardization Organization's strategies in addition to strategic plans in the field of standardisation.

During the meetings, several industrial companies were recognised for their achievements, including their application of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. Five Emirati companies received the Gulf Industrial Excellence Award: Emirates Steel Arkan in the Metals and Glass category, Borouge in the Chemicals and Polymers category, Abu Dhabi Medical Devices (ADMD) in the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment category, RAK Ceramics in the Building Materials category, and IFFCO in the F&B category. (ANI/WAM)

