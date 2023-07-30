UAE Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human trafficking

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 30 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, affirmed the UAE’s determination to combat the crime of trafficking in persons as part of its persistent efforts to uphold human rights and respect for international conventions.

"The UAE has taken firm, serious measures to establish a national dynamic developing framework to combat human trafficking crime and protect its victims. The UAE was at the forefront of countries in the region that have acceded to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime and its supplementary Protocols to Prevent, suppress and punish trafficking in persons, especially women and children, and was keen to ensure that all its national efforts to combat crime are consistent with the standards and provisions of these important international conventions,’’ said Al Nuaimi, in a statement on the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which is celebrated on July 30 every year.

He added that in light of the rapid changes in types of human trafficking crimes, “challenges had forced us to build strong, constructive bridges of cooperation between the national authorities, regional and international organisations to employ modern technology to make our institutions more resilient and responsive to fight this crime under the federal law on combating human trafficking crimes, despite the criminal’s tactics to trap their victims. The law criminalises all forms of human trafficking and aims to prevent and combat all forms of human trafficking in the UAE.”

This year, he added, the National Committee for Combatting Human Trafficking (NCCHT) proposed a set of legislative amendments to Law No 51 of 2006 aimed at toughening penalties for perpetrators and expanding protection services provided to victims, which contributes significantly to achieving public deterrence and keeping the law in line with new criminal methods.

According to him, the Committee developed a “5 Ps’ strategy – Prevention, Prosecution, Punishment, Protection and Promotion (of international cooperation)."

Since the government officially acknowledged this problem, it has consistently and continuously improved its efforts to limit crime, and has adhered to international standards.

"Today, on the occasion of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, we affirm our constant and tireless endeavour to eradicate this heinous crime, with our belief in the centrality of cooperation at the various national, regional and international levels. We call on all state partners, United Nations agencies and civil society organisations to join efforts to confront this transnational crime,’’ he said in conclusion.

The international campaign for World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2023 aims to raise awareness of disturbing developments and trends identified by the latest UNODC global report on trafficking in persons and calls on governments, law enforcement, public services, and civil society organisations to assess and enhance their efforts to strengthen prevention, identify and support victims, and end impunity. (ANI/WAM)

