UAE Minister of Justice attends Azerbaijan National Day celebration

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 28 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, attended this evening the reception hosted by Elchin Bagirov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The reception, held at Rixos Marina Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by several members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, along with members of the Azerbaijani community.

Ambassador Bagirov praised the deep-rooted and strong relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE, highlighting the constructive cooperation across various sectors. He affirmed the shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral collaboration in all fields to serve the mutual interests of both nations and their peoples. (ANI/WAM)

