UAE: Minister of Justice inaugurates 11th Legal Book Fair

Sharjah [UAE], October 23 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice inaugrated the 11th edition of the Legal Book Fair, organised by the Institute of Training and Judicial Studies at its headquarters in the University City, Sharjah.

The three-day fair will see the attendance of a significant number of legal figures from the UAE and from judicial institutes across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and features the participation of 24 entities from the UAE and GCC countries.

The number of titles showcased at the fair this year totals 1,500, including 58 publications from the Ministry of Justice, with contributions from legal publishers, institutions, universities, and specialised law libraries.

The event aims to provide researchers and legal professionals with access to the latest printed and digital legal publications.

Minister Nuaimi toured the exhibition stands, where he reviewed the latest legal publications and attended several accompanying events, including seminars and book signings.

He also honoured the participating entities. (ANI/WAM)

