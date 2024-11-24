UAE: Ministry of Defence prepares for Union Fortress 10

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 24 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Defence is gearing up for the 10th edition of "Union Fortress 10" military parade set to take place at Al Ain International Airport in Al Ain City on December 14, 2024 under the theme "Pride and Loyalty, Pledge and Allegiance, Security and Prosperity."

"Union Fortress 10" aims to demonstrate pride in the UAE Armed Forces and recognise their professionalism, efficiency, and sacrifices in addressing potential challenges and threats, as well as their unwavering dedication to defending the nation.

The event will feature several activities including a joint military parade by various formations and units of the armed forces, showcasing their coordinated efforts and high readiness. Furthermore, there will be field scenarios and exercises that highlight the advanced combat capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces. Key units will demonstrate their advanced military capabilities in rapid intervention operations, highlighting their flexibility and efficiency in defending the nation and safeguarding its security.

Since its launch on the Abu Dhabi Corniche in March 2017, the "Union Fortress" military parade has undergone significant development. Subsequent editions have been hosted in various emirates, including "Union Fortress 2" in Sharjah in November 2017, "Union Fortress 3" in Al Ain in February 2018, "Union Fortress 4" in Fujairah in November 2018, "Union Fortress 5" in Ajman in March 2019, "Union Fortress 6" in Ras Al Khaimah in November 2019, and "Union Fortress 7" in Umm Al Qaiwain in February 2020. "Union Fortress 8" took place at Expo 2020 Dubai in March 2022, and "Union Fortress 9" in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in November 2023. The event now returns to Al Ain for its 10th edition on December 14, 2024.

The organising committee has extended a public invitation to the community to join the event and share their pride and admiration for the UAE Armed Forces. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the "Union Fortress 10" parade live at Al Ain International Airport. (ANI/WAM)

