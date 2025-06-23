UAE: Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure kicks off phase 2 of Zero Bureaucracy Programme

Dubai [UAE], June 23 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) kicked off phase 2 of its Zero Bureaucracy Programme that aims to radically restructure services by reducing the number of steps, minimising required documents and fields, and shortening the time needed to deliver the service all to ensure customer satisfaction and exceed their expectations.

The announcement was made during the ministry's first Zero Bureaucracy Forum of 2025 held in Dubai with the participation of senior officials from the ministry and relevant entities. The initiative is part of broader efforts to simplify procedures and enhance customer experience, supporting the UAE government's drive toward faster, more proactive, and efficient public services.

During the forum, the Minister's Zero Bureaucracy Award was announced to honour best practices in streamlining procedures and improving customer experience.

This initiative comes as part of the ministry's efforts to encourage its employees to embrace a culture of innovation and leadership in service delivery, while also engaging partners and customers in the zero bureaucracy efforts. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor