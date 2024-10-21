UAE: Ministry of Justice signs two cooperation agreements with Ireland

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 21 (ANI/WAM): The UAE and the Republic of Ireland signed two agreements in Abu Dhabi to enhance their judicial and legal cooperation in extradition and mutual legal assistance.

The agreements were signed by Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Helen McEntee, Minister for Justice of Ireland.

The signing ceremony was attended by delegations from both countries, including Alison Milton, Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland to the UAE.

Al Nuaimi commended the cooperation and close ties between the UAE and Ireland, highlighting the importance of boosting their cooperation in various judicial and legal fields.

He underscored the Ministry of Justice's keenness to strengthen legal and judicial collaboration with countries worldwide, and its commitment to implementing the agreements and continuing joint work, particularly in areas including anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, drug trafficking, and organised crime.

For her part, the Irish Minister for Justice expressed her pleasure in visiting Abu Dhabi and signing the agreements with the UAE Ministry of Justice, highlighting the strong judicial cooperation their countries share.

(ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor