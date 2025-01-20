UAE: MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Ghana

Dubai [UAE], January 20 (ANI/WAM): Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dubai Office, has met with Evelyn Korantemaa Ofosu Amable, Consul-General of the Republic of Ghana in Dubai, and received her credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the new Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing her success in her duties. (ANI/WAM)

