UAE: Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Irish Minister of Finance

Dubai [UAE], December 16 (ANI/WAM): Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met with Michael McGrath TD, Minister for Finance in the Government of Ireland, at the UAE Ministry of Finance's office in Dubai. During the meeting, they discussed areas of cooperation between the ministries of finance of the UAE and Ireland.

They also explored ways of collaboration on financial matters that serve mutual interests, enhancing the business environment, tax transparency, and expanding cooperation beyond traditional sectors, with a focus on the new economy, including artificial intelligence, financial technology, and entrepreneurship.

Al Hussaini thanked McGrath and the Government of Ireland for their active participation in the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), including the participation of Jennifer Caroll MacNeill TD, Minister of State at the Department of Finance of Ireland, in the finance ministers high-level round table on 'Scaling Up Climate Finance', hosted by the UAE Ministry of Finance during Finance Day. (ANI/WAM)

