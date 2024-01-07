UAE: Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi...17 years of achievement, work and inspiration

Fujairah [UAE], January 7 (ANI/WAM): January 8 marks the seventeenth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi's accession to the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Fujairah. On January 8, 2007, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, issued a decree appointing him as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Fujairah.

Since he assumed the Crown Prince, the Emirate of Fujairah has witnessed many pioneering achievements and successes, following the approach and vision of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, which looks to the future with high ambitions that constitute a source of inspiration, management, giving and wisdom... so that Fujairah will witness continuous developments and achievements. Qualitative leaps at all levels in the governmental, economic, cultural, educational, sports and other fields.

A leading global destination

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, paid great attention to sustainable tourism and its projects that support the country's global competitive indicators, believing in its pivotal role that strengthens the pillars of the tourism sector in the country, consolidates its global position, and achieves the goals of the Fujairah 2030 Plan and its major development transformations to be a global destination that attracts the attention of The world, and the Fujairah Adventure Center was established to promote the concept of adventure tourism and sports and make the emirate an important center for this sector.

A prominent presence in the culture and arts sector.

The culture and arts sector receives great attention from the Fujairah government, as the Crown Prince of Fujairah sponsors many cultural projects and qualitative initiatives that have contributed to strengthening the emirate's presence in the field of cultural and community work at the regional and global levels, emphasizing the place of culture and arts in all its forms in human life, and the importance of Spreading its human values and making them known among the peoples of the world, and their direct relationship to daily issues and ideas, and their increasing necessity in the reality of the world today.

Since 2007, the Emirate of Fujairah has witnessed a continuous cultural revival, as Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi supports a number of cultural and theatrical festivals and artistic and community activities, including the theatre, performing, and fine arts sectors, based on his belief in its role in conveying society's issues, concerns, and hopes. At the same time, spreading common human values and concepts among the world's different cultures.

He launched many cultural projects and initiatives that aim to share human values and spread science and knowledge, most notably the "House of Philosophy" project, the "Al-Badr" initiative in love with the manifest light Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, and his sponsorship of the Fujairah International Competition for the Art of Arabic Calligraphy, organized by the Fujairah Academy of Fine Arts. ..All of them aim to highlight the cultural heritage that is full of Arab-Islamic history.

Sports sector

The sports field occupies the forefront and distinction in the emirate, as he the Crown Prince of Fujairah has given athletes and sports institutions great follow-up and support, stressing the role of sports in society and its main role in supporting the comprehensive development axes in the country. He heads the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, which works as a comprehensive platform for combat sports, and a source of encouragement. Achievers and talented players in various sports, taking their hand towards internationalism and enhancing the progress of Emirati sports and advancing it globally.

He sponsors a number of the most important international sports tournaments and competitions in various sports organized and hosted by Fujairah and attracts all countries of the world to participate in them.

Education and empowerment of human resources.

On the educational level, he strengthened the role of reading and knowledge in developing the individual's skills, providing him with experiences and knowledge that raise his human and societal awareness, and the role of public education institutions in supporting the educational sector in the country as they are major pillars in the cognitive and intellectual renaissance of society, empowering its members and enhancing their awareness, and he honored the outstanding. And innovators in various scientific fields, whether students, teachers, officials, or influencers, with his keenness to highlight the importance of keeping educational plans in line with the requirements of technological progress and employing its tools in relevant future fields.

He chairs the Board of Trustees of the Fujairah Government Excellence Program to be a turning point in the field of government institutions' work and developing the performance of their employees, and in support of the objectives of the Fujairah 2030 Plan and its main axes, with the aim of developing the government performance system in government departments and institutions in the emirate, and enhancing their direct role in raising the level of competitiveness and quality of services. Introduction at the level of the institution and its employees, and keenness to enhance the concepts of leadership and excellence and develop levels of performance and quality of government services, by employing enablers that support the government excellence system that keeps pace with global changes in the work of governments.

Environment and sustainability

On the environmental level, he chairs the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Environment Authority, and supervises important environmental projects in the field of wildlife and natural reserves in the Emirate of Fujairah. The Fujairah International Bee Research Conference was launched as the first event of its kind in the region and the world under his patronage organized by the Fujairah Environment Authority and with the support of the Fujairah Research Center. He also paid special attention to farmers and those working in environment-related professions, directing them to strengthen and support their work.

Economics and business

The Fujairah government, under the directives of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, is keen to consolidate Fujairah's position as an important economic center for international companies between East and West, a high-ranking destination in the oil industry services sector worldwide, and its strategic role in supporting global energy markets and its position. The Crown Prince of Fujairah to follow up on the goals and outcomes of the Energy Markets Forum, which Fujairah hosts annually.

Merit

During 2023, the International Theater Authority and the United Nations Scientific, Educational and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) awarded Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Gold Medal in appreciation of his support for the theater sector and the theatrical movement in the world. He was also awarded the "Humanitarian Personality Award for the year 2023" by the Union. International Taekwondo during the ceremony held in Manchester, United Kingdom, for his contribution to humanitarian work and supporting refugees around the world who practice this sport. He won the Sports Personality of the Year Award for 2017, and the Foundation's Award for Leadership in the Fields of Economic Development for the year 2012 from the Crans Forum. Montana" which was held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and was awarded the 8th degree black belt in Taekwondo by the World Taekwondo Federation in 2018.

The process of achievements and development continues to push the wheel of comprehensive development and renaissance in the Emirate of Fujairah in order to serve the nation and the citizen and to consolidate the position of the UAE at the regional and global levels in all field. (ANI/WAM)

