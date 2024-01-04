UAE: Mohammed bin Rashid attends Arab Strategy Forum 2024

Dubai [UAE], January 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the Arab Strategy Forum 2024, which is being held under the theme "The Political and Economic State of the Arab World".

He highlighted the urgent need for the region to resolve its conflicts and bring together the efforts of its people to achieve comprehensive prosperity. The security and prosperity of the region are intertwined, and it is the collective responsibility of everyone to contribute to building a better tomorrow for future generations, Sheikh Mohammed said.

He also stressed that avoiding alignment with global polarisations is crucial for regional stability and prosperity. Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed expressed that Palestine holds a significant place "in our collective consciousness". He highlighted the UAE's role as one of the first nations calling for an end to the conflict, the protection of civilian lives, and actively providing humanitarian aid to people in the Gaza Strip.

Stressing the high human and resource costs of wars, Sheikh Mohammed underscored the need to put an end to the ongoing conflict and exert maximum efforts towards achieving lasting peace.

The Forum was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and His Royal Highness Prince Turki Al Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies. Also in attendance were several ministers, senior officials, strategic experts, and prominent global thought leaders in the fields of politics and economics.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the unique geographical location of the UAE has positioned it as an impactful bridge for humanitarian and cultural exchanges between nations. The UAE values diversity in political, economic and global perspectives among nations, maintaining a strategic approach for addressing crises and developmental challenges, he noted. He added that economic and political crises faced by nations are temporary, despite their perceived difficulties.

"We are confident that in the coming years, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will continue to consolidate their influential presence both regionally and internationally. They will also venture into new horizons in economic diversification, which is expected to have a positive impact on people of the region and the world," Sheikh Mohammed said.

During his welcome address, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Strategy Forum, outlined three trends shaping the future of the region and the world. These include developments related to the Palestinian cause and the conflict in Gaza, the emergence of GCC countries as global economic powers and influential partners in addressing global issues, and the increasing intensity of polarisation not only on an international level but also within societies.

The Forum also featured the participation of several prominent speakers including Prince Turki Al Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Nabil Fahmy, Former Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Ghassan Salame, Founding Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs; Dr. Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia at the International Monetary Fund; Francis Fukuyama, Professor of Political Science; Professor Vitaly Naumkin, President of the Institute of Oriental Studies; Dr. Abdulaziz Sager, Chairman of the Gulf Research Centre; Dr. Fawaz Gerges, Professor of International Relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science; Dr. Parag Khanna, Founding Managing Partner of FutureMap, and Basem Yousef among others. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor