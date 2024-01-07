UAE: Mohammed bin Rashid meets with participants of 'Camel Trek'

Dubai [UAE], January 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with participants of the annual 'Camel Trek' at the Seih Al Salam area of Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve in Dubai.

The camel trekkers were heading to the Heritage Village in Global Village after embarking on a continuous 12-day journey through the UAE desert, starting from the Arada area in Abu Dhabi and concluding in Dubai.

The 10th edition of the annual event was organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre.

Al Maktoum was briefed on the progress of the journey, led by Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center. The expedition comprised 37 participants representing 16 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Yemen, India, China, Australia, Mexico, Russia, Belarus and the UAE.

The participants journeyed a total distance of 557 km, commencing their trek from Arada and traversing diverse locations across the UAE desert before concluding at the Heritage Village in Global Village.

Bin Dalmook said that the launch of the event was inspired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's vision and directives to promote tolerance, understanding and coexistence.

"The meeting between Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the participants in the 10th edition of 'Camel Trek' underscores the commitment to upholding authentic values and principles, preserving the Emirati heritage and promoting the principles of tolerance, understanding and coexistence that define our nation," he said. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor