UAE: Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new members of Dubai's Judicial Inspection Authority

Dubai [UAE], June 13 (ANI/WAM): UAE's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of three new members of Dubai's Judicial Inspection Authority.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, also attended the ceremony that took place at the Union House in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed wished the new judges success in their roles, emphasising their crucial role in enhancing Dubai's judicial efficiency. He also highlighted the vital part that judges play in upholding fairness, protecting society, and maintaining the rule of law.

Members of the Judicial Inspection Authority who were sworn in included Dr. Mostafa Ali Khalaf Mohamed Amin, Dr. Hussein Ali Saleh Al-Amri, and Dr. Nassar Mohamed Sabeitan Al-Halama.

The newly appointed officials pledged to uphold justice, abide by the law, and perform their duties with integrity.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the Attorney General of Dubai; Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; and Judge Mohammed Mubarak Al Sabousi, Director of Dubai's Judicial Inspection Authority. (ANI/WAM)

