UAE Muslim Council of Elders, Kazakh Senate enhance cooperation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 25 (ANI/WAM): The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, met with the Chairman of the Kazakh Senate, Maulen Asimbaev, in Astana to discuss prospects for cooperation to enhance global interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised that coordinating the efforts of religious leaders and figures would greatly help overcome the world's most pressing challenges.

They expressed their desire for further cooperation between the Muslim Council of Elders and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Republic of Kazakhstan, aiming to implement several future joint projects.

The Secretary-General highlighted that the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions hosted by Kazakhstan has become a global platform for promoting dialogue and understanding among different religious leaders and figures.

He further praised the support of the Chairman of the Senate and the Congress' Secretary-General in Kazakhstan for establishing an office for the Muslim Council of Elders in Astana.

This office aims to spread its message aimed at promoting peace and spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence.

Maulen Asimbaev praised the leading role played by the Muslim Council of Elders over the past ten years in promoting a culture of peace, unity, and religious tolerance.

He congratulated the Council on the success of the Global Faith Leaders Summit on Climate Action it organised in collaboration with the COP28 Presidency last November and the organisation of the Faith Pavilion at COP28 for the first time in the history of COP meetings.

Asimbaev thanked the United Arab Emirates for its support in opening the office of the Muslim Council of Elders in Astana, which he considered an important event with great significance for the Central Asia region, praising the strong relations between the two countries.

The Kazakh Senate Chairman affirmed that the principles of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions align with the mission of the Muslim Council of Elders.

He further noted that the future will see further cooperation with the Council in developing the potential of spiritual diplomacy for peaceful solutions and overcoming current global challenges. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor